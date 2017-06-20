New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor pleaded guilty Monday to driving under the influence causing or contributing to injury to person or property, according to Palm Beach County court records.

Taylor received a year of probation, his driver's license was suspended for nine months and he will be required to install an ignition interlock device in one of his cars for six months. He was also fined close to $1,500 and sentenced to 75 hours of community service, of which he can buy out of half the hours for $10 an hour.

The Hall of Fame linebacker was arrested on Sept. 2, 2016 for suspicion of DUI after he changed lanes and allegedly crashed into a motorhome and sideswiped a patrol vehicle. Breath tests conducted five hours after the crash showed his blood alcohol levels of 0.082 and 0.084. Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08 percent.

Taylor, 58, played 13 seasons for the Giants. He made 10 Pro Bowls and recorded 132.5 sacks in 153 career games. He was inducted into the Giants' Ring of Honor upon its creation in 2010.

Taylor was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999, and is considered by some the greatest defensive player of all time.

But drug and alcohol problems have plagued Taylor since his playing days. Legal trouble have followed. Most recently, Taylor pled guilty in New York to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute charges in 2011. He was sentenced to six years of probation.