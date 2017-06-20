The Miami Dolphins have yet to make a formal contract offer to Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry, according to his agent.

Damarius Bilbo told the Miami Herald on Tuesday that Landry hasn't received an extension offer and that the receiver will close negotiations once the regular season begins. That seems to be a change from Landry's recent comments when he said there is no timetable or "breaking point" to reach an agreement.

Landry recently confirmed that there have been discussions between the two sides.

"We've talked back and forth, but there's really nothing going on," Landry said during Miami's organized team activities. "We're just really focusing on right now today."

The former 2014 second-round pick is entering the final year of his contract, in which he is scheduled to make $893,850. If both sides fail to reach an agreement, Landry will become an unrestricted free agent next year. The Dolphins also have the option of using the franchise tag.

Landry has led Miami in receptions in each of his first three seasons. He's made the Pro Bowl the past two years.