The NFL has suspended Detroit Lions defensive tackle Khyri Thornton for six games for a violation of the league's substance abuse policy.

Thornton, who signed a two-year deal with the Lions in March, will be eligible to return on Oct. 16, after the team's game against New Orleans. He will be able to participate in the team's preseason games and practices.

A message left with Thornton's agent seeking comment on the suspension was not immediately returned.

Thornton, 27, is in a competition for a depth role at defensive tackle with Akeem Spence, Ego Ferguson, Bruce Gaston, Jordan Hill and sixth-round pick Jeremiah Ledbetter as backups to Haloti Ngata and A'Shawn Robinson.

The Lions claimed Thornton off waivers after New England released him midway through the 2015 season. He played in 13 games for Detroit last season -- starting six -- and had 19 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. He has 24 tackles in his career.

Initially a third-round pick by Green Bay in 2014, Thornton has been with the Packers, Patriots and Lions in his career.