Free-agent cornerback Justin Gilbert has been suspended without pay for at least one year for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, a league official told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Gilbert received a four-game suspension from the NFL in May after testing positive for substance abuse, according to Schefter.

Gilbert, the eighth overall selection by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL draft out of Oklahoma State, was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to the 2016 regular season. He recorded three tackles in minimal action and was released in February.

In three seasons, Gilbert has recorded 42 tackles and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

Gilbert's suspension was first reported by the NFL Network.