Adam Schefter explains why Jeremy Maclin chose to sign with the Ravens, while Bill Polian breaks down what the wide receiver can bring to Baltimore's offense. (1:23)

Jeremy Maclin was shocked when the Kansas City Chiefs released him. He also was surprised by how the team told him the news.

The veteran wide receiver told ESPN's Adam Schefter on his Know Them From Adam Podcast that Chiefs general manager John Dorsey left a voicemail to inform him the that the team was releasing him.

He said he was on his way to former teammate Fletcher Cox's football camp in Mississippi when he received the message.

"I was on a flight, so clearly he couldn't get to me. So you know he left me a voicemail but the issue is they released me so late on Friday I wouldn't become a free agent til Monday anyways. So I would at least think that, you know, have the respect for me enough to at least have a conversation with me. You know what I mean, not really find out through a voicemail," he said.

"So I think that's where, in my opinion, the problem or it really is just the business. I mean because I feel like if it was anything else you know especially being able to become free agent Monday, at least have a conversation with somebody you know?"

Maclin said Dorsey told him on the voicemail that he had "been trying to trade me for two or three months. And that they were gonna release me."

Although he was "shocked" by his release, Maclin said the manner in how it happened helped him to move on from the situation quickly.

Maclin had earlier told Pro Football Talk about the manner in which he was released.

Maclin soon found a new team as he signed a two-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens last week.