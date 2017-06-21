Former Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin says that Kansas City general manager John Dorsey informed him of his release by leaving him a voicemail on his cellphone. (0:49)

Jeremy Maclin was surprised by how the Kansas City Chiefs told him he was being released, a move that came after a season in which he played through an injury for most of it.

The veteran wide receiver told ESPN's Adam Schefter on his Know Them From Adam Podcast that he played most of last season with a torn groin and that Chiefs general manager John Dorsey left a voicemail to inform him that the team was releasing him.

Maclin missed four games last season with the injury and he said he never really got back to 100 percent when he returned.

"So I missed about four weeks there with the torn groin and you know I came back and I was able to play but I can't sit up here and tell you I was a hundred percent," he said of his injury. "But I'm also not going to sit up here and make excuses so you know at the end of the day I didn't play as well as I could of last year. I think that's ultimately what happened."

Maclin finished last season with career worsts in receptions (44), yards (536) and touchdowns (2). The Chiefs decided earlier this month to release him and Maclin said he was on his way to former teammate Fletcher Cox's football camp in Mississippi when he received the message.

"I was on a flight, so clearly he couldn't get to me. So you know he left me a voicemail but the issue is they released me so late on Friday I wouldn't become a free agent til Monday anyways. So I would at least think that, you know, have the respect for me enough to at least have a conversation with me. You know what I mean, not really find out through a voicemail," he said.

"So I think that's where, in my opinion, the problem or it really is just the business. I mean because I feel like if it was anything else you know especially being able to become free agent Monday, at least have a conversation with somebody you know?"

Maclin said Dorsey told him on the voicemail that he had "been trying to trade me for two or three months. And that they were gonna release me."

Although he was "shocked" by his release, Maclin said the manner in how it happened helped him to move on from the situation quickly.

Maclin had earlier told Pro Football Talk about the manner in which he was released.

Maclin soon found a new team as he signed a two-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens last week.