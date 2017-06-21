Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen would like to restructure his contract to "reflect [his] productivity" the past three seasons.

Olsen, who is signed through next season, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on his Know Them From Adam podcast that his relationship with the Panthers is positive and pointed out that he has attended all of the team's offseason activities.

"This is not a negative environment," he said. "I've gone to all the OTAs, to all the minicamps. This is not by any means a toxic environment or a situation where the two sides seem fighting or anything like that. Has nothing to do with that. It's just strictly, business should reflect productivity, in our opinion."

Olsen signed a three-year, $22.5 million extension with the Panthers in 2015. His $7.5 million average base salary ranks seventh in the NFL among tight ends. Last season he became the first tight end in NFL history to achieve three straight seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in each of those seasons.

Olsen, 32, who also talked about his desire for a new contract at minicamp last week, said he believes he can play four to five more seasons. The 2017 season will be his 11th in the NFL.

"I'm under contract through Year 12, so obviously I'd like to get through that, and if all things stay as they are, I think I can play 15-16 years," he said. "I think I've been very fortunate. I have obviously played a lot of snaps and played a lot of games, so my mileage is high. But I've been very fortunate that I've been able to stay relatively healthy, no major surgeries and stuff like that," he said.