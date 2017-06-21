Charges of grand theft and battery have been dropped against free-agent safety Matt Elam, according to Palm Beach County (Florida) online records.

The charges were stemming from his May 22 arrest in Delray Beach, Florida, after an argument with his girlfriend over a cellphone turned physical, according to the police report. The woman, 22, and Elam, 25, fell outside a residence as they wrestled for the phone, before Elam got the phone and walked away, the report said.

The woman told police that Elam said the phone was his because he paid for it, but she paid the bills, according to the report.

According to multiple reports, which cited court records, prosecutors dropped charges after Elam's accuser didn't cooperate with the investigation and insufficient evidence existed to pursue the case.

Elam still faces drug charges stemming from a February arrest in Miami. The Baltimore Ravens announced after that arrest that Elam was no longer in the team's plans.

Elam was a first-round draft pick by the Ravens in 2013. The Ravens declined the fifth-year option on his contract last year, making him a free agent in 2017.