The Oakland Raiders and Derek Carr are close to finalizing a deal expected to pay the star quarterback about $25 million per year, league sources told ESPN.

The deal is expected to be done soon, well before the training camp deadline that Carr had given the Raiders for a new deal, according to sources.

The sides still are finalizing language, but the deal could be announced as early as the end of this week, according to sources. When it is done, Carr instantly will become one of the game's highest-paid players, if not the highest, in terms of annual average salary.

Indianapolis Colts Andrew Luck currently tops the list at $24.6 million, and Carr is right in that neighborhood if not above it, sources say. Carson Palmer's average annual salary is $24.35 million, Drew Brees' is $24.25 million and Kirk Cousins' is $23.9 million.

Cousins and the Washington Redskins are trying to get a long-term deal done by the July 17 franchise deadline.