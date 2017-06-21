Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion was charged with driving under the influence after an arrest early Wednesday morning in Hawaii.

According to Honolulu police, Guion, who turned 30 on Wednesday, had a blood alcohol level of .086 when tested during a routine traffic stop. He was released on $500 bail.

"The Packers are aware of the matter involving Letroy Guion," a team spokesman said, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette. "We will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter."

Guion's agent, Seth Katz, declined to comment on the arrest. He said Guion was on vacation in Hawaii and Wednesday was his birthday.

Guion has had off-the-field trouble before. He will miss the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

He missed the first three games of 2015 because he violated the league's substance abuse policy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.