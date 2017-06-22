The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that they have signed coach Andy Reid to a contract extension.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reid, 59, is 43-21 in the regular season with the Chiefs and has led the team to the postseason three times in his four seasons at the helm of the club.

"My family and I have been very pleased by the success the franchise has sustained over the last four seasons under Coach Reid," Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. "He has already established himself as one of the best coaches in the league, and he is well on his way to solidifying a place among the all-time greats. We are proud to have him leading our football team, and I look forward to working with him to bring a championship to Chiefs Kingdom."

Reid, who was hired by the Chiefs after 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, has a regular-season record of 173-114 in 18 seasons as a head coach. He is 11-12 in the playoffs (1-3 with the Chiefs). Only New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick (260) has won more games in NFL history.

"I'd like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for the opportunity to continue my coaching career here in Kansas City," Reid said in the statement. "We've made quite a bit of progress over the last four seasons, but we are not done yet. We are going to continue to work towards our ultimate goal of winning championships. I've been blessed by the support of the community, our fans, the Hunt family and the entire Chiefs staff. I'm looking forward to the years ahead as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs."

The Chiefs finished first in the AFC West last season with a 12-4 record and earned the No. 2 seed for the AFC playoffs before being eliminated by the Pittsburgh Steelers.