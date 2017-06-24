The Detroit Lions said Friday they are aware of a report in which safety Tavon Wilson is accused of striking the mother of his child last year in Washington, D.C.

Wilson was not arrested or charged in the May 2016 incident, according to District of Columbia court records. The mother of his child, Alanda Jackson, who has filed a civil lawsuit, was arrested in the 2016 incident, TMZ Sports reported. She is suing Wilson for $2.5 million, according to the website.

One of Wilson's lawyers, Mark Schamel, told TMZ there is video of the incident that shows Wilson's current girlfriend, Simone Leach, as the person who was attacked by Jackson.

Wilson has asked for the civil case to be thrown out, according to court records.

"We have spoken to Tavon and we have also notified the League office of this matter," the Lions said in their statement. "Due to the personal nature of this situation, we will have no additional comment at this time."

Messages left for Wilson's attorneys were not immediately returned to ESPN on Friday.

Wilson signed with the Lions last offseason and became the team's starting strong safety in 2016. He is expected to fill that role again this season.