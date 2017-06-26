GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Terry Bradshaw. Old people. And ... Terry Bradshaw.

That's all Aaron Rodgers needed to come up with for "People That Are Bald" to win his teammate $100,000 on ABC's "The $100,000 Pyramid" in an episode that aired Sunday night.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback took on "Dancing with the Stars" co-host and veteran sideline reporter Erin Andrews as the celebrities in the episode. Although Andrews zinged Rodgers early in the show with a reference to the Packers' 44-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in January's NFC Championship Game, Rodgers got the last laugh by emerging with the victory -- with time to spare in the championship circle.

That Rodgers won was hardly surprising, given his legendary competitive streak, which extends far beyond the football field to battles with his teammates and game-show appearances.

This marked Rodgers' third appearance on a game show in the past two years. In 2015, he won "Celebrity Jeopardy!" and earned $50,000 for Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, a charity he has been closely aligned with since early in his NFL career.

Earlier this year, he appeared on ABC's "Big Fan" and bested three contestants in questions about his life and career as they vied for the title of being his biggest fan.

