Drug charges against former Baltimore Ravens safety Matt Elam were dropped on Monday, according to Miami-Dade County online records.

Editor's Picks Theft, battery charges dropped vs. Matt Elam Prosecutors dropped charges of grand theft and battery against former Ravens safety Matt Elam, according to Palm Beach County records.

Elam had been charged with one count of cannabis possession, one count of possession of cannabis with intent to sell or deliver, and one count of possession of a controlled substance after being arrested on Feb. 26 after a traffic stop.

The Ravens, who selected Elam in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2013 draft, announced after the arrest that he was no longer in the team's plans. He became a unrestricted free agent in March and remains unsigned.

Last week, Elam had charges of grand theft and battery dropped against him in Palm Beach County for a separate incident this year.