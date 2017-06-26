SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Minnesota Vikings receiver Michael Floyd was sentenced Monday to one day in jail and will have to complete the final five days of his house arrest after a Scottsdale City Court judge found that Floyd violated the terms of his house arrest, which stemmed from a December arrest on DUI charges.

Judge Statia D. Hendrix conducted Floyd's hearing in her court room over the phone; Floyd and his attorney, Robert Feinberg, were on the other line via speaker phone. A review of alcohol monitoring reports indicated that Floyd missed a test, as well as the presence of alcohol in several tests.

Floyd will serve his day in jail starting Monday at 9 p.m. ET. He'll begin the five days of his house arrest Wednesday.

Hendrix told Floyd that any alcohol found in his system was a violation of the house-arrest terms.

An NFL spokesman told ESPN that the league has been "monitoring developments" but declined to comment further.

The records show Floyd was tested three times between 5:30 a.m. and 6:33 a.m. on Sunday, June 11.

In his statement, Floyd confirmed he was tested three times, with his blood alcohol content registering .055, .045. and .044. Floyd then said he went asleep after the third test and missed a fourth at 6:33 a.m.

On June 12, a day after Floyd's missed test and the alcohol was recognized in his body, Sentinel Advantage, the company that provides the devices, stopped monitoring Floyd.

Floyd has contested that he "drank several bottles of kombucha," a fermented tea, which caused the alcohol to appear in his body. On Monday, Floyd told Hendrix he didn't have any additional comments. Feinberg said he would stand on the legal documents he filed with the court.

Floyd was arrested in Scottsdale on Dec. 12 when he was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle. He had a blood-alcohol level of .217 when he was arrested. He was sentenced to 24 days in jail and 96 days under house arrest. He had served 91 of them as of June 12.

Floyd was being tested six times per day under the terms of his house arrest, which was transferred from Arizona to Minnesota last month, allowing him to participate in the Vikings' offseason program.

After the arrest, Floyd was released by the Arizona Cardinals. He finished the 2016 season with the New England Patriots, then signed a one-year, $1.41 million deal with the Vikings on May 10.