METAIRIE, La. - New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley was placed on season-ending injured reserve Monday, and his career appears to be in jeopardy because of a heart issue.

Fairley, 29, has consulted with at least three specialists this offseason - at least one of which suggested he should no longer play football, according to Saints coach Sean Payton.

Payton recently said that both Fairley and the team were waiting on the results of a third opinion. It's unclear what those results were. But ultimately the Saints did not want to risk putting Fairley on the field this season because of the concerns that have crept up.

Defensive lineman Nick Fairley will miss the 2017 season due to a heart issue, Saints GM Mickey Loomis says. AP Photo/Bob Leverone

Neither the Saints nor Fairley or his representatives have commented on the decision. It's unclear if Fairley agrees with the Saints' decision to place him on the non-football injury list or whether he intends to continue trying to play.

Either way, there will almost certainly be some sort of contract dispute since Fairley just signed a four-year contract with the Saints in March worth between $28-30 million, including an $8 million signing bonus and a total of $14 million in guarantees.

Fairley was diagnosed with an enlarged heart before he joined the NFL as a first-round draft pick in 2011 - which Payton said is not all that uncommon. And Fairley has played for three different teams over six NFL seasons, passing physicals with all of them.

However, Payton explained that Fairley's condition had apparently worsened or become more concerning this year.

The Saints' doctors recommended that Fairley see a specialist after he underwent his physical in March. However, he still passed his physical and signed the new contract.

Under NFI rules, the Saints are not required to pay Fairley his $1 million base salary this year since his injury was not related to football. It remains unclear if they will be required to pay out all of his signing bonus and/or guarantees.

It's also possible that the two sides could negotiate a settlement if Fairley wants to be released and pursue playing for another team - though it's unclear if Fairley will consider that.

Fairley's career got off to a turbulent start with the Detroit Lions from 2011-2014 because of injuries and inconsistent play. But the former Auburn standout improved over the past two years with the St. Louis Rams and Saints - and he just had the best season of his career in New Orleans in 2016, with a career-high 6.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits.

The Saints will likely lean even more heavily on their 2016 first-round draft choice, Sheldon Rankins, who is the same type of disruptive defensive tackle. But Fairley will definitely be missed on a defense that has been struggling to climb out of the NFL's cellar for the past two-plus years.