When Taco Charlton got drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, it seemed likely that a Mexican restaurant was going to make a deal with the former University of Michigan defensive end.

"We had meetings with a bunch of restaurants that sell tacos and we were looking for a long-term relationship," Charlton's agent, Joel Segal, said.

The winner of the sweepstakes to land Charlton was revealed Tuesday, and Taco Bueno prevailed.

Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton has an endorsement deal with Taco Bueno. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

The 3,000-employee company has more than 180 stores in seven states, but roughly half of those restaurants are within the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

"I actually fell asleep towards the back end of the first round of the draft," Taco Bueno CEO Mike Roper said. "But when I woke up in the morning, my phone lit up with the news that the Cowboys had drafted a Taco. We had to do something."

Charlton's given name is Vidauntae, but he answers to his nickname.

"I love my name and I actually do love tacos," Charlton told the Dallas Morning News.

As part of the deal, Roper said the company will have Charlton come up with some new offers for customers.

Roper said the 6-foot-6, 275-pound Charlton might be a natural to promote the company's "Wholotta Box," which features a combination of 12 tacos and burritos for $15. Roper also suggested the company might build a "Tailgate Box" product for fans to buy on game day.

Charlton will also be used in digital spots as well as support the company from social media -- his handle is @TheSupremeTaco.

Taco Bueno's headquarters are in Irving, Texas, roughly 16 miles from where the Cowboys play at AT&T Stadium.