Linebacker Zach Orr is exploring a comeback five months after announcing his retirement.

Appearing on the NFL Network, Orr said Wednesday he received additional opinions on a congenital spine and neck condition that had caused him to walk away from the game at age 24.

Linebacker Zach Orr, who led the Ravens with 132 tackles during the 2016 season, is considering a return to football after retiring because of a congenital spine and neck condition. AP Photo/Nick Wass

"When I first found out the news, it was definitely shocking and devastating," Orr said. "Not only for me and my family, but pretty much everybody that kind of knew me. But just being around and doing other things, a lot of former players were telling me, 'You might want to check it out. Because a lot of crazy things happen.'"

Orr, the leading tackler for the Ravens during the 2016 season, could be considered an unrestricted free agent. Baltimore didn't tender him in March as a restricted free agent because no one expected him to play.

A CAT scan after the season revealed that the first cervical vertebrae at the top of his spine never fully formed, and that puts him at an increased risk for fatality and paralysis, Orr said in January.

"I had my mind made up. I was like, 'Man, the doctors told me I was done,'" Orr said on the NFL Network on Wednesday. "This is a serious issue. So I'm going to leave it alone. But I just kept hearing that from multiple people and some were telling me to just go check out and seek out some more opinions and things like that and come to find out my condition, it is rare -- 0.01 percent of the people have what I have -- but there's no actual evidence or facts that I'm at a higher risk than any other player. And it's actually been documented that a college player who had the exact same thing that I have returned to play with no problems."

"I really don't know [where I'll play] yet," he said. "I'm eager to see. I just want to play football. I just want to play ball. I mean, perfect situation, perfect scenario, of course Baltimore I have a great relationship with everybody in that organization. ... So perfect scenario, Baltimore obviously would be favorites. But I just want to play football. And at the end of the day, that's what I want to do. I love ball and I'm ready to give whoever or whatever my all out there on the field."

The Ravens have used 2016 second-round pick Kamalei Correa at Orr's position at inside linebacker during offseason workouts.

Orr said the Ravens "kind of have an idea" of his intentions to come back.

"They've seen how I've been talking, how I've been working and just kind of my focus in the offseason," Orr said. "I haven't really been talking or working out like a retired player. So now I'll probably get a lot of messages from a lot of people. A lot of people didn't really know because I kind of just wanted to keep it under wraps and not jump to quick decisions or anything like that."

A Ravens spokesman said the team won't comment on Orr's announcement at this time.