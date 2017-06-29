Free-agent running back Antonio Andrews was sentenced to six months' probation on Thursday after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge, according to Davidson County (Tennessee) online court records.

Andrews had been facing a felony charge of aggravated assault before reaching a plea deal. If he does not commit another offense during his probation, the charge may be expunged from his record.

Andrews, who played the past three seasons for the Tennessee Titans, also was ordered to pay $10,574.79 in restitution.

Andrews, 24, was charged after punching a man, David McDill, on March 25 and breaking his jaw.

According to the police report, Andrews heard McDill make a racial slur while both men were standing in line at a pizza restaurant in Nashville. Andrews later confronted McDill about the slur outside the restaurant and after the two men exchanged words, Andrews punched McDill in the face. After bystanders separated the two, Andrews punched McDill in the face a second time.

Andrews started 10 games and rushed for 520 yards and three touchdowns for the Titans in 2015, but he was limited to just two carries in 2016 after the Titans traded for DeMarco Murray and drafted Derrick Henry.

The Titans didn't tender Andrews a contract this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.