The Oakland Raiders and guard Gabe Jackson have agreed to a five-year extension, sources told ESPN's Josina Anderson and Adam Schefter.

The extension will take Jackson, who had one year left on his previous deal, through the 2022 season.

Jackson's extension is worth up to $56 million, including $26 million in guaranteed money, the sources said.

Guard Gabe Jackson helped the Raiders give up only 18 sacks last season, fewest in the NFL. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Jackson, 25, has been one of the Raiders' key offensive linemen, helping the unit give up only 18 sacks last season, the fewest in the NFL.

With deals in place for Jackson and quarterback Derek Carr, the Raiders can now move on to linebacker Khalil Mack. Sources told Schefter that Mack will have to wait until 2018 to get his extension, however, because his deal is expected to be too big to fit under the cap this season.

The Raiders picked up the fifth year option in Mack's deal, tying him to the team through 2018 season. But both sides want to get done an extension after this season.

Mack, 26, totaled 11 sacks last season on his way to earning Defensive Player of the Year honors.