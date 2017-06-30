The NFL has delayed plans to hold a game in China in 2018 and has instead targeted 2019.

Holding the game in 2019 would coincide with the 100th anniversary of the league.

"It may make better sense to look at that game as an opportunity to celebrate our hundred years, in the event we can pull it off and as a way to look forward to the future," NFL executive vice president of international Mark Waller told the Sports Business Journal.

The Los Angeles Rams' postponing the opening of their new stadium a year to 2020 gave the NFL the opportunity to hold off on the China game. The Rams are still expected to be the home team in China, as their move obligated them to give up a home game for an international contest in 2019.

The NFL will play five international games in 2017 with four games in London and the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders playing in Mexico City on Nov. 19.