Linebacker Zach Orr, a free agent, finished his visit to the Detroit Lions and will visit a second, unnamed team on Friday and then make a visit to the New York Jets this weekend, according to his agent.

Robert Sheets, the agent for linebacker Zach Orr, told ESPN's Josina Anderson the Lions said "everything looks great" after Orr's visit to the team, adding the team is "pleased" with what they've seen.

A source told ESPN's Dan Graziano on Wednesday that eight NFL teams had reached out to Orr after he told the NFL Network he was exploring a comeback after receiving additional medical opinions on his congenital condition.

Orr retired in January after a CAT scan revealed the first cervical vertebrae at the top of his spine never fully formed, putting him at an increased risk for fatality and paralysis.

The Baltimore Ravens did not tender him as a restricted free agent in March because no team expected him to play.

Last season, Orr was the leading tackler for the Ravens, with 132 combined tackles, including two on special teams. Though he missed his final game, his single-season total was the team's third-highest in the past decade, behind only Ray Lewis' output in 2010 (139 tackles) and 2009 (134).