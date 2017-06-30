        <
          Eagles LB Jordan Hicks injures hand while on honeymoon in Greece

          11:40 AM ET

          Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks injured his hand while on his honeymoon in Greece, a league source confirmed. The team is still gathering information; it is not considered to be a major injury at the moment.

          As Hicks shared on his Instagram account, he got married earlier this week.

          His injury occurred during the honeymoon while getting out of a pool, according to Philly Voice, which was first with the news. The report added that while no X-rays have been taken yet -- the honeymoon in Greece is still ongoing -- Hicks did send video of his hand to team doctors to look at.

