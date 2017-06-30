The Philadelphia Eagles released wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham on Friday, ending a one-year trial run that didn't pan out as hoped.

The Eagles acquired Green-Beckham from the Tennessee Titans last August for lineman Dennis Kelly. A former second-round pick out of Missouri, Green-Beckham's physical gifts are evident, but like his stint with the Titans, the consistent production just wasn't there.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Green-Beckham finished last season with 36 catches for 392 yards with two touchdowns. He was part of an Eagles receiving corps that was 31st in yards and last in drop rate in 2016, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

In a corresponding move, the Eagles signed reserve quarterback Dane Evans.