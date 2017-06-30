Former NFL tight end Mitchell Henry died Friday of complications from acute myeloid leukemia. He was 24.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of Mitchell's passing this morning," Western Kentucky athletic director Todd Stewart said in a statement. "Mitchell was as committed to his teammates, his University, his friends and his family as anyone you will ever find, and we were so fortunate to have him as part of our Hilltopper family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his lovely wife Madison, and all of those who were blessed to have known Mitchell."

Henry had been released from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad in November. While at home in Kentucky, he experienced pain in his shoulder, a source had told ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Henry went to a hospital, where doctors found a mass in his chest, and he then began chemotherapy treatment.

The running back had also been on the rosters of the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos since coming into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He appeared in two games for the Broncos in his rookie season.

We're saddened with the passing of Mitchell Henry (TE in 2015), who fought a courageous battle with cancer. Our hearts go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/qVrQ00A3RU — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 30, 2017

Henry played in 47 games for Western Kentucky during his college career, totaling 78 receptions for 1,094 yards and 12 touchdowns.