          Le'Veon Bell picks up training amid uncertainty on long-team deal

          5:40 PM ET
          • Jeremy FowlerESPN Staff Writer
          Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is training in Los Angeles and feeling healthy after offseason groin surgery.

          Is a big contract to follow? The Steelers have until July 17 to work out a long-term deal with Bell, who would otherwise play this season under the franchise tag at $12.1 million.

          "I'm good with everything, just taking it day to day for real," Bell told ESPN about how he is approaching the process.

          The Steelers have expressed interest in giving Bell a long-term extension, but negotiations could push close to the deadline. A deal would likely make Bell the NFL's highest-paid running back, a spot currently occupied by Buffalo's LeSean McCoy at $8 million per year.

          Bell, 25, is the only player who has yet to sign his franchise tender or reach a long-term deal this season. As such, he didn't participate in the Steelers' mandatory minicamp, as he would have had to sign a waiver to do so.

          As part of his training, Bell has been playing pickup basketball.

