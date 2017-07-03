Former NFL Films employee Nadia Axakowsky has filed a civil suit against the company claiming she was sexually harassed during her nearly 20-year tenure there.

Axakowsky, who did voiceover work for NFL Films, is seeking damages related to her "being discriminated against, sexually harassed, retaliated against by her employer solely due to her sex and for complaining of the ongoing harassment."

Axakowsky, who was fired by NFL Films in September 2016, says in her lawsuit the harassment began shortly after she started working for the company in 1997. She claims multiple supervisors made unwanted advances toward her during her time with the company with one in particular, Glenn Adamo, groping her on multiple occasions. Adamo left the company in June 2016.

The NFL's vice president of communications, Brian McCarthy, said last week that the suit "has no merit" and that the league will "vigorously defend these claims in court."

NFL Films is owned by the NFL. News of the lawsuit was first reported by NJ.com.

Axakowsky said she complained to another manager about Adamo's behavior, but that NFL Films neither properly investigated her complaints nor did the company take appropriate action.