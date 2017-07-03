Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham has accepted a deferred prosecution program in relation to his felony battery charge from last summer, court documents show, which diverts the case out of the courts and could result in no jail time if the conditions of the program are met.

Bradham was arrested just before training camp last July following an incident at the Hilton Bentley Miami in trendy South Beach. He was accused of striking a hotel employee and breaking his nose.

Bradham was charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. The trial date has been delayed multiple times. The most recent was scheduled for this week.

Bradham also faces a misdemeanor gun charge for a separate incident, when he brought a weapon to the Miami airport. Documents show there is a hearing in that case scheduled for July 24.