Three relatives of Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden were among those injured in a shooting at a Little Rock, Arkansas, nightclub Saturday morning.

Police said 28 people ranging in age from 16-35 were injured in the shooting, all but three sustaining gunshot wounds, in the incident at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock. Authorities said they believed the shooting was related to gang activity and not an act of terror.

McFadden, who played college ball at the University of Arkansas, posted a message to Twitter on Monday night:

Thanks everyone for checking in and praying for my family. Just to answer a few questions: pic.twitter.com/QTAF0mbVIR — Darren McFadden (@dmcfadden20) July 4, 2017

McFadden's mother told KARK TV that the family members injured were Marvell Harris, 23; Wallace Muhammad, 35; and Marquette Muhammad, 16.

Police initially said one person was in critical condition, but that person has since been upgraded to stable, and none of the other injuries were considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the incident that occurred during a musical performance at the club.