Free-agent running back DeAngelo Williams is taking the NFL to task over its suspension policy, saying the league doesn't do enough to support players who are punished for a substance abuse violation.

"This is the issue that I have with the NFL. We preach family, family, family, family, family, and as soon as something happens, we're an individual. We are individual," Williams told ESPN's Know Them From Adam podcast released Wednesday. "... So if a guy gets busted for pot or street drugs or something like that, they suspended him for four games. He can't come around the guys that's going keep him from the pot. They put him in, they gonna put him right back in there with the guys he got busted with."

Suspended players would be better served by being around their teammates in the locker room atmosphere, Williams said.

Williams has started the season opener each of the past two seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers due to substance abuse suspensions handed down to Le'Veon Bell.

DeAngelo Williams believes that allowing suspended players to stay near their teammates could help prevent repeat offenses. Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

The 34-year-old Williams has not latched on to a team for 2017 and recently tried his hands at professional wrestling, discussing that experience on Adam Schefter's podcast.

But Williams made it clear that he is intent on returning to the football field next season.

"Oh, I'm definitely playing football," Williams told Schefter. "I'm just, I guess you could say I'm waiting on the phone call. I guess you could say that. I mean, not guess, you can say that. I'm waiting on the phone call with a GM or head coach or whoever decides they need my services. I'll be ready."