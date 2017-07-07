NFL Nation roundtables: Burning questions for all 32 teams

This summer, NFL Nation reporters are answering the biggest questions for every team in divisional roundtables. Click on the links after each question to view the answers.

AFC East | AFC North | AFC South | AFC West

NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

Rex Ryan is neither coaching nor offering headlines to the media in the AFC East this year. Who'll take his place as the most quotable person in the division?

The Bills are marketing themselves as a playoff-caliber team. What are their chances of a postseason berth this year?

A $10 million pay cut kept Tyrod Taylor with Buffalo, but the Bills can still release him in 2018 without hurting their salary cap. Will he still be their starting quarterback in 2018 ?

Ryan Tannehill has been with the Dolphins since 2012. Should they stick with him?

Adam Gase, the league's second-youngest head coach, led Miami to a 10-win season in 2016. Is he a one-year wonder or is Gase the right coach for the Dolphins?

Five of the Patriots' final six games next season are against AFC East foes. Will that benefit the other three division teams?

Tom Brady is still playing at a high level, but his backup (and potential franchise quarterback) Jimmy Garoppolo will be a free agent after this season. How should the Patriots handle Garoppolo's contract?

The Jets have choices at quarterback. Should they go with Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg or Bryce Petty?

The Ravens left holes on offense in order to strengthen their defense. How much will the lack of an established WR or RB hold them back?

Safety Tony Jefferson says the Ravens' defense could be legendary this season. But is it even Super Bowl-caliber yet?

Coach Marvin Lewis' contract is up this year, and he's never won a playoff game in 14 seasons. Will this be his final season with the Bengals?

The Bengals picked up WR John Ross and RB Joe Mixon in the first and second rounds of the 2017 draft, respectively. Who will be tougher to defend?

Cleveland's QB carousel continues: They traded for Brock Osweiler, drafted DeShone Kizer and kept Cody Kessler. Who should start at quarterback for the Browns?

Cleveland coach Hue Jackson might have to make a choice if Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis resigns. Will he be coaching the Browns in 2018? Or will the Bengals' former offensive coordinator be back in Cincinnati?

Antonio Brown is on the cusp of making history. Will he be the first receiver to record five straight 100-catch seasons?

Le'Veon Bell has had it all: Injuries, suspensions (two of them) and the skills to be the best running back in the league. Should the Steelers make a long-term commitment to him?

Deshaun Watson or Tom Savage? Which quarterback will be the Texans' starter midway through the season?

The Texans had the No. 1 defense last season -- even without three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt. How does his return impact the division?

The Colts have started 0-2 for three straight seasons. Will coach Chuck Pagano be in trouble if Indianapolis has another slow start?

The Jaguars had another big offseason, with two solid picks to start the draft and two major free-agent signings. Will they finally translate a winning offseason into success on the field?

Blake Bortles set franchise records in 2015 before flopping in 2016. The Jaguars are going all in with him in 2017, but is Bortles a lost cause?

With Indianapolis missing the playoffs each of the past two seasons, are the Titans best positioned for long-term success in the AFC South?

After leading the Titans to their first winning record since 2011, Marcus Mariota is on the rise. Will he be able to surpass Andrew Luck as the AFC South's top QB this season?

First-year GM Jon Robinson was a big part of the Titans making a six-game jump in 2016. Is he the best GM in the division?

Khalil Mack and Von Miller finished one-two in last year's Defensive Player of the Year voting . If you could start a team with any one AFC West defensive player, who would it be?

Which unexpected rookie could have a big impact in the AFC West? Experts believe Carlos Henderson could be that player for the Broncos.

The AFC West has three solid quarterbacks, but what about their supporting casts? Who are the division's best skill players?

One city, two teams . Will the Chargers finish with a better record than the Rams in the battle for L.A.?

A new season means a new city for the Chargers. Will the move negatively impact their performance on the field?

The Raiders lured running back Marshawn Lynch out of retirement this offseason. Can Lynch tilt the balance of power in favor of Oakland?

Carr and Khalil Mack are cornerstones for the Raiders on offense and defense, respectively. Are they the best combo in the division?

Derek Carr carried the Raiders to the playoffs last season. But is Oakland the team that is most set at quarterback for years to come?

Dez Bryant had 50 receptions for nearly 800 yards last season . Should he be considered an upper-echelon receiver?

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are both key cogs for the Cowboys. But who should other teams fear more ?

New York has Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard at receiver. Are they the best receiving corps in the league?

Will quarterback Eli Manning have a bounce-back year? Or was last season the beginning of his decline?

With Carson Wentz on board, are the Eagles the best-positioned team for the long term? Or are the Cowboys better off?

Cousins will cost more than any quarterback in the NFC East this season. Does he deserve to be the highest-paid QB in the division?

Kirk Cousins, Prescott, Manning and Wentz are good now, but which QB will be the best in three years?

The Redskins lost DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon in free agency. Can Terrelle Pryor and Josh Doctson step up as their replacements?

Alshon Jeffery's time in Chicago was plagued by injuries, suspensions and contract squabbles. Will the Bears miss him this season?

Chicago got its quarterback, snagging Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall. What's realistic to expect from him as a rookie?

Running backs Theo Riddick and Ameer Abdullah are back after suffering injuries last season. Will they boost the Lions' run game enough to take the pressure off Stafford?

Matthew Stafford is no Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, but where does he rank among the league's QBs ?

Mike McCarthy has guided the Packers to eight straight postseasons. Where does he rank among NFL coaches?

Aaron Rodgers is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. But at 33, how much longer can he keep playing at his current level?

The Vikings brought in Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers to boost their O-line. How much will that offensive line improve this season?

Teddy Bridgewater is rehabbing his knee, while Sam Bradford is heading into a contract year. Should the Vikings extend Bradford, or hope Bridgewater comes back?

The Falcons have a powerful one-two punch in Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman. Will any other NFC South RB duo surpass them?

Two of the top offenses in the league came from the NFC South. But which team will produce the best defense in the division this year?

Cam Newton is one of the most polarizing players in the league. Where does he rank among the NFC South's best quarterbacks?

Christian McCaffrey was electrifying at Stanford as a runner and receiver. How will NFL teams prepare for the dynamic running back?

Adrian Peterson is back on the field. How much of an impact will he really make in New Orleans?

With Matt Ryan, Cam Newton, Dree Brees and Jameis Winston all in the division, the NFC South is loaded at quarterback. But which one will give his team the best chance to win this season?

Atlanta's Julio Jones has led the division in receiving yards for three straight seasons. But could he have some challengers this year, including Tampa Bay's Mike Evans?

Jameis Winston enters Year 3, which is widely considered the pivotal year for developing quarterbacks. Does he have what it takes to be the NFC South's next great QB?

It looks like a two-team race in the NFC West between Arizona and Seattle. What are the Cardinals' chances of making a run to Super Bowl LII?

David Johnson had a breakout season with almost 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in the same year. Where does he rank among the league's top running backs?