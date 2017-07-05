Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested Tuesday night and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Frisco, Texas, police.

Wilson was arrested at Toyota Stadium during Frisco's Freedom Fest. He was released from the Frisco Detention Center on a $10,000 bond for each count.

Damien Wilson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday. Frisco Police Department

The case is still under investigation and the police did not release further information. A Cowboys spokesman said the team is aware of the situation and gathering information but would not comment at this time. Wilson could face sanctions from the NFL's personal conduct policy in the form of a fine or suspension even if a case is dropped.

He is the second Cowboy to be arrested this offseason. Cornerback Nolan Carroll was charged with DWI in late May when he was driving on the wrong side of the road. He could face a two-game suspension under the league's substance abuse policy

Wilson played in every game last season, making six starts at strong-side linebacker. Coaches credited him with 35 tackles, with half a sack, four tackles for loss, three quarterback pressures and a pass deflection.

He is expected to be a starter again in 2017 and received extensive work in the offseason program while the Cowboys limited Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith. Wilson had a slow start at training camp last summer after he suffered an eye injury while playing paintball.