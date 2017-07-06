The SportsNation desk debates if Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers is the best player in the NFL. (2:08)

Book publisher Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that it has acquired the rights to a strength training and nutrition book by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady that will be called "The TB12 Method: How To Achieve A Lifetime Of Sustained Peak Performance."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The publisher said that the 320-page book, that is scheduled to hit shelves in September, will be "a gorgeously illustrated and deeply practical 'athlete's bible' that reveals Brady's revolutionary approach to sustained peak performance for athletes of all kinds and of all ages."

This isn't the first time that the 39-year-old, five-time Super Bowl champion has sought to capitalize on his methods that have contributed to his longevity.

He has the "TB12 Sports Therapy Center" by Gillette Stadium, which is open to the public. He sells a nutritional manual on his website for $200, where he also peddles TB12 branded snacks, protein bars and granola. Brady also has a deal with meal delivery company Purple Carrot. Brady-inspired meals, which are high in protein, plant based and gluten free, sell for $78 for six meals.

For various reasons connected to his philosophy on peak performance Brady doesn't eat peppers, eggplants, tomatoes or any dairy.

The hardcover version will cost $29.99, while an eBook will cost $14.99.