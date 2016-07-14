Predicting the best newcomer in each NFL division

Brandin Cooks teams up with Tom Brady this season in New England and could make an immediate impact on the field. Matthew Berry, Field Yates and Mike Triplett wonder if he can still be a WR1 in an offense with many options. (2:14)

This summer, NFL Nation reporters are answering the biggest questions for every team in divisional roundtables.

Monday's question: Who will be the best newcomer?

The rich kept getting richer. The New England Patriots acquired Brandin Cooks, who has the eighth-most receiving yards in the NFL since 2015. He's an ideal wide receiver for the Patriots' offense -- undersized but explosive, capable of turning a short crossing route into a 30-yard gain. Read more

The Cleveland Browns need the answer to be Myles Garrett, the first overall pick in the NFL draft. Garrett had 31 sacks in college and is considered one of the best defensive prospects in years. But there are plenty of wide receivers who are new to the division as well. Read more

There is no consensus here. The Jaguars added potential impact players in defensive end Calais Campbell, running back Leonard Fournette and cornerback A.J. Bouye. They hope the influx of new blood helps them rebound from last season's 3-13 finish. Read more

After a season off, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has the potential to be the best newcomer in the AFC West. AP Photo/Ben Margot

As long as he is more Beast Mode than Bust Mode and more rested than rusted, the easy answer is Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch. After retiring from the Seahawks and taking a season off, he returns to his hometown of Oakland. Read more

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery comes to the Eagles from the Chicago Bears. When healthy, he's a Pro Bowl player and a difference-maker who had more than 1,400 receiving yards in his second professional season. Others have a chance to make an impact. Read more

This is a tough question because there are a lot of players with similar levels of importance. Vikings running back Latavius Murray and Packers tight end Martellus Bennett top the list of candidates. Who else makes the grade? Read more

DeSean Jackson could be the impact receiver Jameis Winston needs to jump-start the Bucs' offense. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard could be the one-two punch the Bucs' receiving game needs. But this division has many newcomers that could have an impact to choose from. Read more

The San Francisco 49ers did a ton of work to rebuild under a new GM and coach. Receiver Pierre Garcon, linebacker Reuben Foster and defensive end Solomon Thomas all have potential. The Rams also made a big investment at left tackle. Read more