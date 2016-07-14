Predicting the rising star in each NFL division

Josina Anderson expects Jamal Adams to have a big impact on the Jets' secondary, while Jeff Saturday says Leonard Fournette should help improve the Jaguars' offense this season. (1:32)

This summer, NFL Nation reporters are answering the biggest questions for every team in divisional roundtables.

Today's question: Who is the rising star in each division?

Monday's question: Who will be the best newcomer?

There was no clear winner -- each of the four ESPN.com reporters in the division selected a different player, three of whom are defensive linemen, including Dolphins rookie Charles Harris. Read more

These rising-star picks in the AFC North have a distinct Steelers flavor with three different Pittsburgh players receiving votes. Read more

Jalen Ramsey had a promising rookie season, matching up against the opponent's No. 1 receiver each week. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey was a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate, and he almost exclusively took on the opposing team's No. 1 wide receiver one-on-one. Now paired with new addition A.J. Bouye, he should be even better. But he's not the only compelling young defensive talent on the rise in the AFC South. Read more

Beyond the Raiders' Derek Carr -- a young quarterback on the upswing -- the division has some players with bust-out potential in the season to come. Read more

Dak Prescott, the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, passed for 23 touchdowns against just four interceptions. AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, is a compelling selection for some, but two of our NFC East reporters had other ideas for their picks for the player on the rise in the division. Read more

The Packers ranked 31st in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, but they believe they have a cornerstone piece to build around in Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who tied for the NFL lead in interceptions by a safety last season with five. How does he stack up against a pair of promising second-year players in Chicago and Minnesota? Read more

In his second season, the Falcons' Vic Beasley led the NFL in sacks with 15.5 in 2016. Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

As much as offense gets talked about in this division, there are several young defensive studs who deserve recognition, with Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. leading the way. But there also is plenty of competition at wide receiver. Read more

We should hear a lot more about DeForest Buckner this season. The 49ers' second-year interior pass-rusher is 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds, with the speed and power to win consistently on the inside. But he's not the only young defensive talent in the NFC West to keep an eye on this season. Read more