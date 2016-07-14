Who's on the hot seat in all eight NFL divisions

Mike & Mike wonder how the Bengals' season will unfold if head coach Marvin Lewis enters the season without securing a contract extension. (1:47)

This summer, NFL Nation reporters are answering the biggest questions for every team in divisional roundtables.

Monday's question: Who will be the best newcomer?

Tuesday's question: Who's the rising star in each division?

Wednesday's question: Who is on the hottest seat in the division?

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles is the unanimous winner here. Bowles has lost all momentum since winning 10 games in his first season. Bowles was 5-11 last year and has zero playoff appearances. Read more

A couple of coaches come to mind in this division. Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is in the final year of his contract. He's coming off a 6-9-1 season. And he hasn't won a playoff game in his 14 years in Cincinnati. Hue Jackson also may be in trouble with the Cleveland Browns. Read more

It comes down to a coach and a quarterback. Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano has a 49-31 regular-season record in five seasons, but the Colts failed to make the playoffs the past two years. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles also enters a make-or-break season. Read more

Alex Smith (11) remains the starter, but first-round pick Patrick Mahomes II (15) is looming over his shoulder. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Kansas City Chiefs put Alex Smith on notice in April when they not only drafted quarterback Patrick Mahomes II but also traded next year's first-round pick for the chance to do so. Both the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers will have new stadiums soon, so their GMs and coaches also could be feeling the heat. Read more

There are a variety of choices in this division, from quarterbacks Eli Manning of the New York Giants and Kirk Cousins of the Washington Redskins to coaches Jay Gruden of the Redskins and Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles. Read more

Chicago Bears coach John Fox is one of a few coaches in the division who may be in trouble. Fox is 9-23 after two seasons in Chicago, and he has finished last in the division both years. Read more

Sean Payton helped the Saints win a Super Bowl eight seasons ago; now he's on the hot seat. Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

A pair of coaches may be in trouble here. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton won a Super Bowl, but that was in 2009. Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera also may be in trouble coming off last season's 6-10 finish. Read more

The answer here has to be Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead. The Rams have finished no better than 7-8-1 and as bad as 4-12 during his tenure. He's in Los Angeles. He has a new coach. He has a top pick as his quarterback. Do the math and it adds up to a very hot seat. Read more