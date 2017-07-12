Coaching turnover is a constant reality in the NFL. We asked some of our NFL Insiders which folks will be getting calls the next time a head coach gets fired. Here are two lists, one with the guys who would be new to the position and one with the guys who would be getting their second, third or more opportunity to lead an NFL team. In no particular order ...

First-timers

Dowell Loggains | Chicago Bears

Dowell Loggains has two years of experience being an offensive coordinator. Icon Sportswire via AP Images

Current position: Offensive coordinator

Age: 36

He served as the offensive coordinator under Mike Munchak and then was the quarterbacks coach under Adam Gase in Chicago before Gase took his playcalling talents to South Beach. If the Bears' offensive coordinator can make Mike Glennon (or Mitch Trubisky) look good this season, he's one to watch.

Teryl Austin | Detroit Lions

Over the past three offseasons, Teryl Austin has interviewed with the Falcons, Titans, Browns, Giants and Chargers. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire

Current position: Defensive coordinator

Age: 52

He has been the defensive coordinator in Detroit since 2014 after serving in the same role under John Harbaugh in Baltimore. His name has come up as a possible head-coaching candidate in each of the past two offseasons.

Matt Patricia | New England Patriots

Matt Patricia has been the defensive coordinator on two Super Bowl-winning teams. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Current position: Defensive coordinator

Age: 42

He looks like a lumberjack, but the thickly-bearded coach has the academic credentials of a rocket scientist and has shown remarkable diversity in his coaching path. On Bill Belichick's staff since 2004, Patricia has been an offensive assistant, the offensive line coach, a linebackers coach, a safeties coach, and has been the defensive coordinator since 2012.

Mike Vrabel | Houston Texans

Mike Vrabel has coached in Houston since 2014. He takes over as defensive coordinator this year. George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Current position: Defensive coordinator

Age: 41

A one-time All-American at Ohio State, Vrabel played 14 NFL seasons and transitioned immediately to coaching, first at Ohio State and since 2014 in Houston, where he has helped oversee some dominant defenses. He takes over as defensive coordinator this year.

Jim Bob Cooter | Detroit Lions

Jim Bob Cooter has helped bring out the best in QB Matthew Stafford. AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Current position: Offensive coordinator

Age: 33

He earned high marks from none other than Peyton Manning as an offensive assistant in Denver in 2013, and the 33-year-old Cooter has been behind Matthew Stafford's best stretch of football since arriving in Detroit.

Edgar Bennett | Green Bay Packers

Green Bay's Edgar Bennett takes over as the team's offensive coordinator this season. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Current position: Offensive coordinator

Age: 48

After an eight-year NFL career, Bennett stuck around Green Bay first as the running backs coach, and has since risen to offensive coordinator.

Others to watch:

Paul Guenther (Bengals defensive coordinator)

Frank Reich (Eagles offensive coordinator)

Kris Richard (Seahawks defensive coordinator)

Joe Woods (Broncos defensive coordinator)

Byron Leftwich (Cardinals quarterbacks coach)

Matt Burke (Dolphins defensive coordinator)

Steve Wilks (Panthers defensive coordinator)

Matt LaFleur (Rams offensive coordinator)

Due for another shot

Josh McDaniels | New England Patriots

After another Super Bowl win, Josh McDaniels chose to stick around for another season as New England's offensive coordinator and work with Tom Brady. Greg M. Cooper/US Presswire

Current position: Offensive coordinator

Age: 41

Many assumed he'd take a head-coaching job this offseason after the Patriots bagged another Super Bowl, but McDaniels chose to stick around New England and has as many weapons to work with as any OC in the league. Not to mention a motivated Tom Brady. His phone will ring again in January.

Pat Shurmur | Minnesota Vikings

Pat Shurmur enters his first full season as the Vikings' offensive coordinator. G. Newman Lowrance/AP Photo

Current position: Offensive coordinator

Age: 52

Shurmer has a well-earned reputation as an offensive mind but couldn't overcome bad QB play (Colt McCoy or Seneca Wallace, anybody?) in his first stint as a head coach in Cleveland. He has his work cut out for him this year in trying to rebuild the Vikings' O-line.

Bill Callahan | Washington Redskins

Could longtime college and pro coach Bill Callahan get another shot at being an NFL head coach? Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo

Current position: Offensive line coach

Age: 60

He's famous as an offensive line whisperer, but Callahan also has an AFC Championship (Raiders) on his head-coaching résumé and is well thought of around the NFL.

Steve Spagnuolo | New York Giants

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is a maestro at disguising the Giants' blitzes, especially when utilizing versatile safety Landon Collins. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Current position: Defensive coordinator

Age: 57

He helped engineer one of the great upsets in NFL history when the Giants took down the mighty Brady-Moss 2007 Patriots in the Super Bowl, which propelled him to the head job in St. Louis. But that was a forgettable three-year stretch with the Rams. Still, Spagnuolo's defensive wizardry was again on display in 2016, and he could get some looks.

Tom Cable | Seattle Seahawks

Prior to joining the Seahawks' coaching staff in 2011, Tom Cable served two full seasons as the Raiders' head coach (2009-10). Ted S. Warren/AP Photo

Current position: Offensive line coach

Age: 52

His three-year stint in Oakland as a head coach (17-27) from 2008 to 2010 wasn't a memorable one, but QB play (Josh McCown, Bruce Gradkowski, JaMarcus Russell, J.P. Losman et al) didn't help. He has fans around the league.

Mike Smith | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Smith, middle, served as the Falcons' head coach for seven seasons and is currently with the Bucs as their defensive coordinator. Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

Current position: Defensive coordinator

Age: 58

He has a 66-46 record as an NFL head coach. Those numbers will have him in the job once again at some point.

Others to watch:

Mike McCoy (Broncos offensive coordinator)

Greg Schiano (Ohio State defensive coordinator)

Jim Mora, Jr. (UCLA head coach)

Jim Schwartz (Eagles defensive coordinator)

Jon Gruden (ESPN football analyst)

Mike Munchak (Steelers offensive line coach)