The Kansas City Chiefs named Brett Veach as their new general manager on Monday, the team announced.

Veach, the Chiefs' co-director of player personnel, replaces John Dorsey, who was fired last month by the Chiefs after four seasons.

"Brett has a sharp football mind, a tremendous work ethic and a keen eye for finding talent. Over the last four seasons he's played a critical role in building our football team. I look forward to working with him to continue to build on the strong foundation we have in place," Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement.

Veach has worked closely with Chiefs coach Andy Reid in the past. He was Reid's assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2007 to '09 and was a scout for the Eagles from 2010 to '12 before joining the Chiefs in 2013 when Reid took over as head coach.

The Chiefs signed Reid to a five-year contract extension on the same day they fired Dorsey.

"My family and I would like to extend our gratitude to Clark and the Hunt family for this incredible opportunity," Veach said in the statement. "I am humbled and honored to serve as the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the last four seasons I've had the privilege to work alongside Andy Reid, John Dorsey and a great group of coaches and personnel staff.

"Together, we built a strong foundation of players that have helped us sustain success on the field. I'm looking forward to continuing our progress as we head into 2017."