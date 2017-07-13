Predicting the MVP for each NFL division

This summer, NFL Nation reporters are answering the biggest questions for every team in divisional roundtables.
Today's question: Who will be the MVP of each division?
AFC East
Tom Brady might be turning 40 later this year, but that didn't stop ESPN.com's AFC East reporters from unanimously picking the New England Patriots quarterback to be the division's MVP this season. Read more
AFC North
Ben Roethlisberger? Antonio Brown? Le'Veon Bell? Our AFC North reporters can agree on one thing: the division MVP will likely reside in Pittsburgh. Read more
AFC South
The Titans' Marcus Mariota is a quarterback on the rise, and he has some new offensive weapons to play with this season. The Colts' Andrew Luck might be playing behind the best offensive line he has had in his NFL career. Who's your pick for AFC South MVP? Read more
AFC West
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has the big contract and some new weapons that will likely make him even more dangerous, but he'll have some competition from a teammate for AFC West MVP this season. Read more
NFC East
Our NFC East panel expects a big sophomore season for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, but don't sleep on one key member of the Giants' defense. Read more
NFC North
It isn't unanimous! Wait. Yes, it is. Try to act surprised when you read who NFC North reporters chose as the division MVP. Read more
NFC South
The NFC South might be the most competitive division in the NFL this season, so it's no surprise that our panel has four different picks for MVP. Read more
NFC West
We agree that Arizona's David Johnson is the division's best player, but will he be the most valuable this season? Seattle's Russell Wilson figures to state a pretty strong MVP case. Read more