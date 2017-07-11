Marcus Peters is happy his friend and fellow Oakland native Marshawn Lynch is getting a chance to play for the hometown Raiders before they leave for Las Vegas. But the Chiefs cornerback plans to punish Lynch when Kansas City and Oakland play this season.

Peters, who was at the Fam 1st Foundation Football Camp in Alameda, told the Bay Area News Group on Saturday that "it's dope" that Lynch will wear the Silver and Black for the final stretch of his career.

"It's going to be a good feeling, It's going to be a good feeling for Oakland. But when we come here, we're going to beat the dog (expletive) out of him," he said.

Peters, a Pro Bowl selection each of his first two NFL seasons, has never lost the Raiders in his NFL career. The Chiefs are 4-0 in their meetings with the Raiders the past two seasons. Peters has registered 11 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in those games.

The Chiefs are scheduled to visit Oakland to play the Raiders on Oct. 19 in a Thursday night game. The Raiders visit Kansas City on Dec. 10.

Peters and Lynch are longtime friends. Peters has been mentored by Lynch and calls him a cousin.