Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians had surgery to remove a section of his kidney in February after a test two months earlier revealed a small cancerous spot.

Arians, 64, revealed the health scare in his new book, "The Quarterback Whisperer," published Tuesday.

In the book, Arians said he went to the doctor in December to have a hernia checked, and that an ultrasound showed renal cell carcinoma, the most common type of cancer in the kidney for adults. Arians had surgery to remove a "small portion' of the kidney in February, just weeks after Arizona's regular season ended.

"Now I feel great," Arians wrote in the book, according to the Cardinals website. "My energy has returned. I'm told I'm cancer-free again. I'm ready for at least one more season of NFL football -- maybe more."

Arians has had several health scares in recent years.

In November -- after a 30-24 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings -- he was hospitalized after experiencing chest pains. Tests came back favorably, and Arians was on the sideline the following week.

Last August, Arians was rushed to a San Diego hospital before a Cardinals preseason game against the Chargers, thinking he had a kidney stone. The Cardinals said Arians was suffering from complications from diverticulitis, an inflammation in the colon. He spent the night in the hospital and was released the next morning.

Arians was hospitalized before an Indianapolis Colts wild-card game against the Baltimore Ravens in 2013 because of an ear infection.

He also underwent surgery for prostate cancer in 2007 while with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Arians said he was hospitalized for migraines, sometimes up to twice a week, when he was the head coach at Temple University. He said the migraines stopped as soon as he was fired from Temple in 1988.

"I now realize more than ever nothing is guaranteed in life," Arians wrote in the book. "Every day needs to enjoyed and celebrated to the fullest. Roses need to be smelled, sunsets savored, time with family cherished. Moving forward, I want to be a beacon of hope for others struggling with cancer. My fight is their fight. I'm not coaching for myself in 2017; I'm coaching for everyone who's dealing with cancer. This is my charge."

