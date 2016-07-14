Predicting the NFL division winners

This summer, NFL Nation reporters are answering the biggest questions for every team in divisional roundtables.
Monday's question: Who will be the best newcomer?
Tuesday's question: Who's the rising star in each division?
Wednesday's question: Who is on the hottest seat in the division?
Thursday's question: Who will be the MVP of each division?
Friday's question: Who will win the division, and how many teams from each will make the playoffs?
AFC East
The reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots will win the division. This has been the safest bet in the NFL over the past 16 years. Can the Miami Dolphins join them in the postseason? Read more
AFC North
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the perennial favorites in this division for years. The Steelers return 20 of 22 starters from a team that won five of six games in the division and advanced to the AFC Championship Game. The big question: Who might join them in the playoffs? Read more
AFC South
The Tennessee Titans have steadily improved since finishing 2-14 in 2014. They have the chance to break through this season with quarterback Marcus Mariota at the helm. The Houston Texans, because of their defense, and Indianapolis Colts, with Andrew Luck at QB, also get votes here. Read more
AFC West
This all comes down to how and if Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr can solve his Kansas City woes. The quarterback's first career win came versus the Chiefs in an Oakland rainstorm at night, following an 0-10 start to his rookie campaign in 2014. But since then, Carr is 0-5 against Kansas City. Read more
NFC East
There hasn't been a repeat winner in the NFC East since the 2003-04 Philadelphia Eagles. The Dallas Cowboys will look to buck the trend while facing strong competition from all three division rivals. This will again be a competitive division. Read more
NFC North
If recent history is any indication, two things will happen: The Green Bay Packers will win the division, and a second team from the NFC North will get a wild-card spot. Read more
NFC South
A pair of teams in this division -- the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons -- have made it to the Super Bowl over the past two seasons. The two will battle for the division crown and a spot in the postseason. Read more
NFC West
It will be a two-team race for the division between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. Both teams will get into the playoffs, but Seattle gets the nod here as NFC West champs. Read more