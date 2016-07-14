Predicting the NFL division winners

Ndamukong Suh explains why the Dolphins' record last year wasn't a fluke and why he believes the Patriots can be beaten. (1:48)

Can Tom Brady and Bill Belichick lead the New England Patriots to the top of the AFC East again? Elsa/Getty Images

The reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots will win the division. This has been the safest bet in the NFL over the past 16 years. Can the Miami Dolphins join them in the postseason?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the perennial favorites in this division for years. The Steelers return 20 of 22 starters from a team that won five of six games in the division and advanced to the AFC Championship Game. The big question: Who might join them in the playoffs?

The Tennessee Titans have steadily improved since finishing 2-14 in 2014. They have the chance to break through this season with quarterback Marcus Mariota at the helm. The Houston Texans, because of their defense, and Indianapolis Colts, with Andrew Luck at QB, also get votes here.

This all comes down to how and if Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr can solve his Kansas City woes. The quarterback's first career win came versus the Chiefs in an Oakland rainstorm at night, following an 0-10 start to his rookie campaign in 2014. But since then, Carr is 0-5 against Kansas City.

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott helped the Cowboys win the NFC East in 2016. Can they repeat? AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

There hasn't been a repeat winner in the NFC East since the 2003-04 Philadelphia Eagles. The Dallas Cowboys will look to buck the trend while facing strong competition from all three division rivals. This will again be a competitive division.

If recent history is any indication, two things will happen: The Green Bay Packers will win the division, and a second team from the NFC North will get a wild-card spot.

A pair of teams in this division -- the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons -- have made it to the Super Bowl over the past two seasons. The two will battle for the division crown and a spot in the postseason.

It will be a two-team race for the division between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. Both teams will get into the playoffs, but Seattle gets the nod here as NFC West champs.