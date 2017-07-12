Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will have some familiar faces promoting his training shoe and clothing line: his brothers.

Reebok signed Derek Watt, who plays fullback for the Los Angeles Chargers, last year and announced Wednesday that it had T.J. Watt, a linebacker who was picked 30th overall in this year's draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The three are the only football players Reebok currently has under contract.

"We grew up pretending to be NFL players in the backyard," J.J. Watt, 28, said. "Now we're doing it for real, and there's nobody I'd rather have representing my brand and giving me honest feedback than my brothers."

Watt said he frequently bounces ideas off his brothers when it comes to suggesting new products.

"It works out perfectly," said T.J. Watt, who is 22. "J.J. and I are six years apart, so he knows what people his age might be looking for, and I have the younger people covered."

"Yeah, J.J. has the older people covered," Derek Watt, 24, joked.

J.J. Watt's second signature training shoe, the JJ II, debuts Friday at a price point of $99.

The Watts won't be able to wear Reebok cleats on the field as only shoes with Nike, Under Armour and Adidas logos are permitted, per a marketing deal with the NFL.