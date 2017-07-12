The 29 NFL teams that are staying put will each receive a gross sum of $55.2 million over a period of up to 11 years from the relocation fees associated with the Rams' and the Chargers' moves to Los Angeles and the Raiders' move to Las Vegas, sources with knowledge of the numbers told ESPN.

The Rams and the Chargers will each pay $645 million, beginning in December 2019 and ending in December 2028. Neither the Rams nor the Chargers will receive revenue from the Los Angeles relocation fees.

The Raiders will pay $378 million over 10 years, beginning in the year they move, sources said. That money is divided among every team but the Raiders themselves.

The NFL moving fees for the Rams and Chargers to Los Angeles is commensurate with the projected increase to their teams' value. Their shared Inglewood stadium will open in 2020. Richard Vogel/Associated Press

The teams' relocation fees are commensurate with the projected value increase of their moves.

The Green Bay Packers reported Wednesday that the fees that the team gets from the relocation will result in a net of $27.1 million.

The piece of information was disclosed as part of the team's annual public reporting as stipulated by their shareholder ownership structure.

Team president Mark Murphy said the number was arrived at by taking the money that will be paid out by the three teams and dividing it among every team but the relocated team. The team then accounted for the present value of the money over time, and taxes.

Murphy said the first payments will come on Dec. 31, 2019.

The Packers also revealed that the team was given $244 million in national revenue, mostly from the NFL's TV deals. That means that the league distributed $7.8 billion to its 32 teams for the 2016 season. Murphy suggested that the national money increased 21 percent from the 2015 season, and that the figure was buoyed by an scheduled uptick in television deals, revenue from Thursday Night Football and the strength of the NFL Network.