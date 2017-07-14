Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt couldn't help himself Thursday. He saw an opening and he had to take it.

Nothing personal, mind you. Just business.

Watt took some shots at Big Baller Brand and Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball on Twitter on Thursday evening. Hyping the JJ II, his second signature training shoe with Reebok that debuted Friday for $99, Watt couldn't help comparing the price point to another shoe that recently hit the market.

"400 dollars less than some shoes on the market and 100% more effective," Watt said in a post.

Followed simply by another:

And I actually wear them. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 13, 2017

Ball created quite a sensation Wednesday when, instead of wearing his own ZO2 shoes -- which sell for $495 under Big Baller Brand, his family's independent fashion line -- he wore Nike Kobe A.D. Sneakers at the Las Vegas Summer League.

On Thursday, Ball jogged onto the court in a pair of James Harden's signature Adidas shoes.

"Big Baller Brand, you've got freedom to do whatever you want," Ball said on the ESPN broadcast after the game. "I'm showcasing that."