Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, the league announced Friday.

Floyd, then with the Cardinals, was arrested for extreme DUI in Scottsdale, Arizona, in December when he was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle. He had a blood alcohol level of .217 when he was arrested, and on Feb. 17 he was sentenced to 24 days in jail and 96 days under house arrest.

Editor's Picks Zimmer to Floyd: If you're lying I'll cut you Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says if he finds out that Mike Floyd was lying about why he failed several alcohol tests, he'll cut the wide receiver.

The wide receiver was cut by the Cardinals after the arrest and spent the end of the season with the New England Patriots, but was not active for the Super Bowl.

Floyd had a disciplinary hearing with NFL officials in June. He faced a minimum two-game unpaid suspension under the NFL's policy.

A native of St. Paul, the former Notre Dame star signed with the Vikings in the offseason, but got into more trouble after agreeing to the deal.

He was ordered by a judge in Arizona to spend a day in jail after failing several alcohol tests, violating the terms of his house arrest. Floyd told the judge he had been drinking kombucha tea, unaware that it contained alcohol, which accounted for the failed test.

Vikings CEO Kevin Warren wrote a letter of support for Floyd, attesting to his character and saying kombucha tea was used by many professional athletes as a probiotic and is available at the team's facility on a daily basis.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer, in an article published by the Pioneer Press on Thursday, said if Floyd wasn't telling the truth about drinking kombucha tea, the receiver would face consequences.

"If I find out you're lying to me, I'm going to cut you [from the team]," Zimmer told the newspaper.

Floyd is eligible to return to the Vikings' active roster Oct. 2. He can participate in all preseason practices and games.