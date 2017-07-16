Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer was pepper-sprayed by a bouncer during an altercation outside an Ohio strip club in February, according to video obtained by TMZ Sports.

Dayton, Ohio, police were not called, and no charges were filed, according to the report.

Latimer acknowledged the incident in a statement made to KUSA-TV in Denver but denied the dispute was over the club's dress code as TMZ reported.

"It was initially a disagreement (between my uncle and the bouncer) and I was trying to break it up," he told KUSA-TV. "It happened six months ago. It was February 20. It had nothing to do with a dress code. There's not much to say about it. There weren't any cops called. I didn't want trouble so we got out. That's it. It happened six months ago.''

The Broncos and the NFL have now learned of the incident.

"We are aware of the matter from several months ago involving Cody Latimer, and has been discussed with him," the Broncos said, according to the Denver Post.

The newspaper also reported that the league is aware of the situation but had no comment.

Latimer, 24, has 16 catches for 158 yards in three seasons with Denver.