Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman was arrested in Austin, Texas, early Sunday morning and charged with marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to the University of Texas police department, officers initially responded to a report of marijuana smell coming from three cars parked outside a residence hall at 12:24 a.m. Sunday.

Foreman, whom police described as the owner of the firearm, was taken into custody. Six other men were cited for possession of marijuana and released.

Foreman won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back after rushing for 2,028 yards at Texas last season.

He was a third-round pick of the Texans and expected to compete for a backup running back job.