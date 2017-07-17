Adam Schefter reacts to the reports that Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a late-night incident at a Dallas bar. (1:56)

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a late-night incident at a Dallas bar Sunday, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A Dallas Police spokesperson said no arrests have been reported in connection with the incident. 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas first reported Elliott's involvement.

Elliott is already under NFL investigation stemming from a 2016 domestic violence accusation against him. The running back has been preparing a response to the league to be submitted in the next week, sources told Schefter.

Multiple sources told Schefter that Elliott could face a one- or two-game suspension, but the NFL has denied that any decision on discipline has been made and said it could not be made until its investigation is complete.

Sunday's incident adds to the series of off-field issues involving Elliott during his first NFL season.

In August, before his first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Elliott was spotted at a marijuana dispensary. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones was not pleased.

"In general, while it may not be wrong, it's just not good," Jones said of Elliott's visit. "I don't want to say anymore."

In March, Elliott was seen in a video exposing a woman's breast from the rooftop of a Dallas bar during a St. Patrick's Day parade.

Returning from a charity event in May, Elliott was the passenger in a car accident. He missed some time during organized team activities because of general soreness but was able to do everything else for the rest of the offseason.

During the June minicamp, Elliott spoke about slowing down off the field.

"Just trying to learn to stay out of the way," Elliott said. "Whatever you do is going to be seen."

Elliott is accustomed to the spotlight since his playing days at Ohio State, but he said the intensity has been greater with the Cowboys. He said he learned lessons from his missteps as a rookie as well as this offseason.

"I think it's just life," Elliott said in June. "You learn from your mistakes, and if you don't, it can be brutal. So it's just part of life."

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.