Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's appeal of a misdemeanor conviction for speeding was moved to a Collin County court Monday as he looks to contend a citation from April, according to court files.

On April 4, a state trooper estimated Elliott was driving his 2016 Dodge Charger at 100 mph, over the 70 mph limit, on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, Texas, and issued a ticket.

On June 28, Elliott waived the right to a jury trial and entered a plea of no contest through his attorney, Jonathan Winocour. The plea was accepted on July 5 but on July 14 an appeal was filed.

Editor's Picks Ezekiel Elliott again shows his electric -- and flawed -- personality On one weekend, Cowboys budding star Ezekiel Elliott seemingly displayed why he's a huge fan favorite, but one who has some growing up to do.

Source: Cowboys RB Elliott part of bar incident Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a late-night incident at a Dallas bar Sunday, a source confirmed to ESPN. Police said no arrests or suspects have been reported while the investigation is ongoing. 1 Related

This news comes in the wake of what a source said was Elliott's involvement in an incident at a Dallas bar on Sunday. Dallas Police said no arrests or suspects have been reported in connection with the case and an investigation is ongoing.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were dispatched to the bar around 9:40 p.m. A 30-year-old man said he was physically assaulted but could not identify who assaulted him. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An NFL official said the league is aware of the situation involving Elliott and "looking into it to understand the facts."

Elliott is already under NFL investigation stemming from a 2016 domestic violence accusation against him. The running back had been preparing a response to the league to be submitted in the next week, sources told Schefter.

Multiple sources told Schefter that Elliott could face a one- or two-game suspension, but the NFL has denied that any decision on discipline has been made and said it could not be made until its investigation is complete.

The Cowboys are scheduled to fly to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp on Saturday.